Anya Taylor-Joy cast in The Gorge

Anya Taylor-Joy has joined the cast of 'The Gorge'.



The 26-year-old actress has joined Miles Teller in the new movie that will be directed by Scott Derrickson.



Plot details have not been revealed but the project has been described as a high-action, genre-bending love story.



David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing 'The Gorge' for Skydance alongside Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill for Crooked Highway. Teller will executive produce.



The movie gained serious momentum this summer when Miles began eyeing up his next project after starring in 'Top Gun: Maverick'.



Derrickson had previously been attached to direct and named 'The Gorge' as his next film once Teller had come on board.



Following Anya's casting, Apple Original Films have landed the movie for the streaming service Apple TV+.



The 'Amsterdam' actress has been cast in the lead role for the 'Mad Max' prequel film 'Furiosa' and explained that she can't wait to work under the direction of George Miller.



Anya said: "The thing that makes me most excited about 'Furiosa' is, No. 1, George Miller.



"That brain is incredible. I feel so lucky and privileged to spend time with him, and to grow alongside him."



Taylor-Joy revealed that she was looking forward to the physical challenges offered by the part.



She said: "I'm also really excited to do something physical. To physically become something that will weirdly give me a lot of peace. I'm quite excited to work hard."



Furiosa was played by Charlize Theron in the 2015 film 'Mad Max: Fury Road' and Anya spoke of her admiration for the Oscar-winning actress.



The 'Last Night in Soho' star said: "I fell in love with Furiosa, the way that Charlize presented her.



"She did such an incredible job and it was so beautiful and I can't even think about trying to step into her shoes. It has to be something different because it just can't be done."