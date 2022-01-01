Kaley Cuoco recalls nearly losing her leg after a horseback riding accident

Kaley Cuoco once had a horseback riding accident that nearly saw her leg amputated.

In an excerpt of The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series posted by Vanity Fair, the Big Bang Theory star told the story of a horseback riding accident that occurred over a decade ago.

Her co-star Johnny Galecki and series creator Chuck Lorre helped tell the story in the excerpt.

Kaley, a keen equestrian, was horseback riding at a ranch in Los Angeles in 2010 when the horse got spooked, pitching the actress off. When the horse tried to jump over her, it landed on her left leg.

“That was the darkest, most frightening time in all 12 years (of the show). Kaley could have lost her leg,” Chuck said of the incident. “It was a series of miracles that allowed us to get through that and for her to come out the other end of that healthy.”

Johnny added: “They were talking about amputating her leg, which was devastating to hear.”

Kaley was rushed to the hospital, where Dr Stephen Lombardo from Cedars-Sinai sports medicine helped. Chuck said doctors were able to “stop an infection because her leg was wide open”.

Kaley remembered of the hospital: “Before I went into surgery, they made me sign something that said, ‘We don’t know until we get in there and see this leg, and it could come out that you don’t have it anymore.’ That wasn’t the case, obviously, but I had to sign something that said, ‘Okay, you can.’”