Teddi Mellencamp diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma

Teddi Mellencamp was recently diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a photo of her right shoulder, highlighting a scar and bandage.

In the accompanying caption, Teddi revealed that a spot of concern was biopsied last week and later confirmed to be skin cancer.

"Despite my anxiety, I listened to the doctors and went in for my three-month skin check last week since my previous melanoma. They said I had another abnormal spot near my last one so they did a biopsy. I got the call this morning: Stage 2 melanoma," she wrote. "Now, next Wednesday I go to an oncologist to have it cut out and come up with a game plan on next steps. Of course, this is all pending some additional testing and biopsies of other spots nearby that were taken today."

Teddi went on to note that the diagnosis has proved to be a "wake-up call" for her, and accordingly, wants to encourage others to contact a doctor if they are concerned about any spots or moles on their skin.

"I continue to share this journey because I was a '90s teen, putting baby oil and iodine on my skin to tan it," the 41-year-old continued. "Never wearing sunscreen or getting my moles checked until I was 40 years old. This has been such a wake-up call for me, and I hope to all of you, to love and protect the skin you're in."