Oprah Winfrey expresses gratitude for her health after undergoing knee surgery

Oprah Winfrey underwent double knee surgery last year.

During a recent The Life You Want class hosted by the media mogul and Dr Scott Barry Kaufman, Oprah revealed that she is grateful for her health after undergoing two knee surgeries.

"I had double knee surgery last year. I had knee surgery in August, and then I had another knee surgery in November," she shared. "When I came home the first time, I literally could not lift my leg. I couldn't lift my heel off of the bed, and I vowed if I was ever able to get up, walk around, and move again - that I would take advantage of movement, exercise, and of being able to be fully in my body."

Once Oprah was able to move more, she incorporated hiking into her exercise routine and quickly noticed the benefits for her general health.

"As I was rehabilitating, I started hiking. Every day, I tried to hike more and do more. My appreciation for every organ and every limb has expanded exponentially," the 68-year-old added.