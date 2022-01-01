Brendan Fraser 'open' to starring in new Mummy movie

Brendan Fraser revealed in a new interview that he's "open" to starring in another Mummy movie.



Brendan starred in three Mummy movies from 1999 and 2008, which were themselves remakes of the 1932 film of the same name. The fantasy action-adventure movies saw the actor take on the role of adventurer Rick O'Connell travelling to the City Of The Dead and accidentally awakening a cursed high priest with supernatural powers.



The films were again remade in 2017 with Tom Cruise in the starring role.



“It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie,” Brendan told Variety of the 2017 remake. “The Mummy should be a thrill ride, but not terrifying and scary.



“I know how difficult it is to pull it off. I tried to do it three times.”



Despite the story’s challenges, when asked if he would take up the mantle again, the actor said he would “be open to it, if someone came up with the right concept”.



Elsewhere in the interview, the 53-year-old spoke on the response to his latest film, The Whale, where he plays a 600-pound man trying to reconnect with his daughter.



Directed by Darren Aronofsky, The Whale received standing ovations lasting over five minutes at the Venice Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival.



“I was emotional because it was (an) acknowledgment that what we did is making an impact. And that kind of response feels completely new in my professional life,” Brendan said of the festival circuit’s reaction to the film.