Sydney Sweeney to star in and produce The Caretaker

Sydney Sweeney is to star in and produce 'The Caretaker'.

The 'Euphoria' actress is attached to feature in the Universal Pictures adaptation of Marcus Kliewer's short story of the same name.

Sydney is producing the project through her Fifty-Fifty Films banner together with her partner Jonathan Davino.

Michael Bay and Brad Fuller are also producing through their Platinum Dunes production company. Karl Gajdusek is adapting the script.

'The Caretaker' tells the story of a young woman who accepts a caretaking job from Craigslist but quickly discovers that her responsibilities are far greater and more dangerous than she could have ever imagined.

Kliewer attracted the attention of major film studios after putting the short story on Reddit. His previous short story, 'We Used to Live Here', was sold to Netflix in a huge deal last year and 'The Caretaker' sparked a competitive bidding war amongst movie studios – particularly with Sydney attached to star.

The 25-year-old actress has also been cast in a new 'Barbarella' movie.

The new Sony Pictures project is based on Jean-Claude Forest's French comic book series and was previously adapted for the big screen in 1968 with Jane Fonda playing the lead role.

The film is still in development with no writer or director attached at present, but Sydney is expected to serve as an executive producer.

The 1968 picture was directed by Roger Vadim and centred on the astronaut from the 41st century who sets out to stop the evil scientist Durand Durand.

The original film wasn't a major box office success but has become a cult classic over time and the Forest estate revealed plans to make a new flick in 2020.