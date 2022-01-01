Lucy Liu lands Red One role

Lucy Liu is the latest star to join the cast of 'Red One'.

The 53-year-old actress will feature alongside Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Chris Evans and Kiernan Shipka in the upcoming holiday film from Amazon.

The movie is being directed by Jake Kasdan, who reunites with The Rock after working with the star on the 'Jumanji' franchise, and has been inspired by an original story by Seven Bucks President of Production Hiram Garcia.

Amazon acquired the project after a competitive bidding war and 'Red One' is expected to be released over the Christmas period in 2023.

The plot remains under wraps but the film has been billed as a globe-trotting action-adventure imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre.

Lucy is set to star as the villain Kalypso in 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' and says it is special to be featuring in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) as she has always loved the genre but doubted that it would be possible as a Chinese-American actress.

The 'Elementary' actress said: "I think being part of a superhero movie is a super dream, because I am a super fan of comics and of that time, which is my childhood.

"So it really is a dream to be a part of something that, at that time, was unattainable and to grow into that space, and to have them grow into that space – for diversity, for women, and empowerment. It's not even just quotables, it's a real thing and being a part of that is really a dream come true."

Liu also discussed her journey to becoming a recognisable Asian-American actress in Hollywood.

She said: "It's always about, 'Is it interesting? Is it challenging?' And as those things build up, you start to build this structure and this foundation and other people can join, so it becomes a city, becomes a state or country, and it becomes something that we could all be a part of."