Elon Musk sells '20,000 bottles' of Burnt Hair perfume

Elon Musk has claimed to have sold more than 20,000 bottles of his Burnt Hair perfume.

Earlier this month, the billionaire Tesla Motors founder announced that he was launching a fragrance that could be purchased via his The Boring Company website.

Named Burnt Hair, the fragrance is perfume as the "essence of repugnant desire" and is priced at $100 (£91).

"Just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work," the website description reads.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Elon announced that 20,000 bottles had been purchased, totalling $2 million in sales.

"With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable - why did I even fight it for so long!" the 51-year-old wrote, before encouraging further sales. "Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter."

Elon entered a deal to buy Twitter in April, though the negotiations are still underway.