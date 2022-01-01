Zooey Deschanel to star opposite Rose Byrne in season three of Physical

Zooey Deschanel has been cast in the third season of Apple TV+ series Physical opposite Rose Byrne.

The New Girl star will appear in the show as Kelly, a “network sitcom star who decides to enter the burgeoning fitness industry”, according to a statement obtained by Just Jared.

Physical follows Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a housewife in 1980s San Diego supporting her husband’s bid for state assembly.

With two seasons out on Apple TV+, the show’s latest series saw Rubin launch her first fitness video.

Physical received a renewal in August for a third season, though no premiere date has been set.

Her role as Kelly will mark Deschanel's first recurring on-screen role since New Girl wrapped up in 2018.