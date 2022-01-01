Anne Hathaway missed out on 'great moments' in early career due to fear of 'messing up'

Anne Hathaway used to be so worried about "messing up" in her early career that she missed out on a lot of great moments.



While speaking to Elle for an interview published on Thursday, The Devil Wears Prada star spoke on the regrets she holds for her early acting career.



"In the beginning of my career, I was so worried about messing up that I missed a lot of great moments because I was so stressed out. I'm at a point in my life now where I know having a first time at something remarkable like that - it's the only time it ever happens," she advised. "And being in a place where I could enjoy it felt like a really positive development."



The actress attended this year's Cannes Film Festival to promote her project Armageddon Time - a moment she described to Elle as "a little bit of a harvest". She explained, "You plant seeds in your life and then there come these moments where you harvest them."



During the interview, she also touched on the backlash she received following her 2013 Oscar acceptance speech, which many viewers labelled as phoney.



On how far she's come since the speech, Anne said, "I have worked too hard on seeing myself with kinder eyes to give away my peace to those who haven't found it for themselves yet... So I do my best to not be afraid of what others might say and just focus on enjoying my life."