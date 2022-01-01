Olivia Wilde responds to ageist hate from internet trolls

Olivia Wilde has responded to ageist hate she's received from internet trolls.

In an interview with ELLE published on Thursday, the Don't Worry Darling director, 38, addressed comments she's seen online about her age and the age gap between her and her 28-year-old boyfriend Harry Styles.

"It's so interesting for me when that (ageist hate) comes from women because I'm like, 'Do you plan on not getting older? Or if you already are older, do you feel that you don't deserve the same opportunities in life?'" Olivia said. "It's so sad to me to look at that and realise people have such small expectations for their own lives and they are projecting those expectations onto me. And I reject your projections."

Elsewhere in the interview, Olivia responded to mum-shaming critics and accusations that she has "abandoned" her children - Otis, eight, and Daisy, six - following her split from their father, Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis.

"I share custody of my kids with my ex. If I'm photographed not with my kids, people assume I have abandoned them, like my kids are just somewhere in a hot car without me," she began. "The suggestion is that I have abandoned my role as a mother. You know why you don't see me with my kids? Because I don't let them get photographed. Do you know the lengths that I go to to protect my kids from being seen by you?"