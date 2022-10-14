Kate Hudson feared Glass Onion audience reaction

Kate Hudson was nervous about watching 'Glass Onion' in front of an audience.

The 43-year-old star plays the role of Birdie Jay in the murder mystery sequel to 'Knives Out' and was "sweating" about seeing the flick for the first time with an audience present.

Talking on tonight's (14.10.22) episode of 'The Graham Norton Show', Kate recalled: "We weren't allowed to see the movie except with an audience, which I've never done before and it caused lots of sweating and a headache, but when I did see it with so many people it was just raucous and a great party. It was cool."

Kate stayed tight-lipped about the new movie but had gushing praise for the cast, particularly for Daniel Craig's performance as Detective Benoit Blanc.

The 'You, Me and Dupree' star said: "I really can't tell you much about it because it's a mystery, but it was so much fun to do and my character Birdy was fabulous to play.

"The cast is wonderful and Daniel was great fun to watch."

Rian Johnson has returned to direct the sequel – which is set in Greece - and says it is distinctly different in terms of both tone and scale from its 2019 predecessor.

The 48-year-old filmmaker said: "It had a very different narrative gambit to it in that it was trying something different and unique, and tonally, I was going to go where the characters led me. Which, given the characters in the movie, ended up in a slightly bigger place."

