Colin Farrell felt embarrassed during standing ovation at Venice premiere of The Banshees of Inisherin

Colin Farrell felt a little embarrassed when his new film The Banshees of Inisherin received a 15-minute standing ovation after its premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

The Irish actor and his co-star Brendan Gleeson reunited with their In Bruges director Martin McDonagh for the new black comedy, about a friendship break-up between two men.

The film received the longest standing ovation of the film festival in early September, and Colin admitted on The Graham Norton Show that being applauded for such a long time made him feel awkward.

"It was a long time and I've never experienced anything like it in 20 years of doing this racket. You stand there like a pillock as it was a bit embarrassing, but it was amazing," he said.

Brendan added, "It was excruciating but it really was an appreciative thing from the heart, there was real love of the film in the room. The audience wasn't remotely embarrassed and they were having a great time so we had a great time with them."

Colin went on to win the Best Actor prize at Venice for his performance while McDonagh won Best Screenplay.

During the interview, the Phone Booth star revealed he was "a bit worried" about Brendan going method and ignoring him off-camera as his character does in the film.

Brendan then recalled, "We both said, 'Do you think we should keep a distance between us?' We were looking at each other wondering if the other person needed it, but about a second and a half later we both simultaneously went, 'Nah!'"

The Graham Norton Show airs in the U.K. on Friday night.