Kate Hudson reveals mother Goldie Hawn was 'very involved' in the births of her children

Kate Hudson has revealed that her mother Goldie Hawn was heavily involved when she gave birth to her three children.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, the Almost Famous star opened up about her close relationship with her actress mother and revealed that she had to be present when Kate had her three children.

"She likes to be very involved in my life. So much so that she came to the births of my children. She just had to be there and was like right in my vagina with headlight reading glasses on!" Kate joked. "It was like out of a comedy but as funny as it was, it was also this unbelievably emotional experience for both of us."

Kate shares her 18-year-old son Ryder with her ex-husband Chris Robinson, her 11-year-old son Bingham with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy and her four-year-old daughter Rani with her fiancée Danny Fujikawa.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress - who does not like to watch herself onscreen - admitted that she had a headache and sweat a lot when she watched her new movie, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, for the first time with an audience at the Toronto International Film Festival last month.

"We weren't allowed to see the movie except with an audience, which I've never done before, and it caused lots of sweating and a headache, but when I did see it with so many people it was just raucous and a great party. It was cool," she noted.