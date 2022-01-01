Bill Skarsgard is 'really looking forward' to his role in John Wick 4

Bill Skarsgard has "always" been a fan of action movies.

The 32-year-old actor is set to star in upcoming thriller 'John Wick: Chapter 4' and jumped at the chance to take on the yet-to-be-announced role because he finds the franchise "very entertaining."

He said: "I think the movies are very entertaining. I’ve always been a fan of these kind of over the top, exploitive action movies. (Director) Chad [Stahelski] reached out to me and I met him a few times, and I really liked him. It was a really fun role. I’m not gonna go into detail of what it is, but it was a fun role and a fun world. "

The 'It' star added that he is "really looking forward" to shooting the upcoming role because it is so different to anything he has done before.

He told Collider: "I like the movies. I think they’re entertaining and it is something that I haven’t really done before. That’s always something that does inspire me, for whatever it is. It’s like, 'Okay, this is a project or genre or something that I haven’t done, so let’s try it out and let’s have fun within those genre constraints.' So, I’m really looking forward to it.

"Again, I don’t wanna get into too much detail, but it’s something different. That’s why I wanted to do it. I’ve had it for a very long time that I want to try to be as versatile as I possibly can, whether it is crossing genres or playing these vastly different characters. I actually just finished a horror film, but I feel like the horror genre is something that I’ve done a lot of. I’d like to do comedy and I’d like to do action. I want to do as much as possible."