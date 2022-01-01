Abigail Breslin opens up about past abusive relationship

Abigail Breslin has revealed she is a survivor of domestic violence.



As October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the actress took to Instagram on Friday to share that she was previously in an abusive relationship.



"I was in a very abusive relationship for close to 2 years. It all started out perfectly, I was so in love," she began. "Unfortunately, my abuser took advantage of my innocence and naïveté and the relationship subsequently became violent. I was beaten on a regular basis, locked into rooms and forced to pretend everything was O.K. and normal while dealing with intense injuries... injuries most people didn't even see."



Breslin went on to recall how she used make-up to conceal bruises and felt "so ugly and hated" during the relationship.



However, the Definitely, Maybe star noted that she was able to leave her then-partner with the support of her friends and family. Since then, she has received treatment for complex post-traumatic stress disorder (C-PTSD).



"I am beyond thankful for the support of my family and friends who played an instrumental and invaluable role in helping me leave this horrible situation. I will forever be indebted to those closest to me for them not only assisting me but, BELIEVING me," the 26-year-old continued. "My C-PTSD is much better than it was in the first 2 years after my abusive relationship, but, I still have moments. I still occasionally have nightmares, and certain things still do trigger me. I am still healing."



In February, Abigail announced her engagement to boyfriend Ira Kunyansky.