Russell Crowe denies ever auditioning for My Best Friend's Wedding

Russell Crowe has rejected P. J. Hogan's claim that he once auditioned for My Best Friend's Wedding.

In a profile for Vulture, director Hogan alleged that Crowe participated in a table read opposite lead star Julia Roberts for the 1997 romantic comedy but read "every line in monotone" and "gripped" his script.

However, Crowe took to Twitter on Friday to shoot down Hogan's recollection.

"Pure imagination on behalf of this director. I did not audition for this film," the 58-year-old posted. "I have never done a table read with the actress mentioned. Would be funny if it wasn't so pointless."

Hogan has not yet responded to Crowe's tweet.

In the Vulture article, the Muriel's Wedding's filmmaker claimed he initially wanted Crowe to appear opposite Roberts in the movie having been impressed by his performance in the 1991 film Proof.

But after the Gladiator actor apparently didn't have any chemistry with the Hollywood star during the alleged table read, Hogan knew his first pick didn't have a chance.

"Russell was, I thought, probably the most amazing actor I had ever encountered. I kind of knew Russell was going to be a really big star," the 59-year-old stated. "Julia had casting approval. No one was getting in this movie if Julia didn't approve."