Andy Cohen reveals Real Housewives of New York City reboot cast

Andy Cohen revealed the cast of the The Real Housewives of New York City reboot on Sunday.



During the final night of BravoCon, the talk show host announced the cast of the new RHONY.



The new cast will take over the show’s rebooted fourteenth season, which will follow “an all-new group of seven dynamic women who run in the same social circles, thriving in one of the most diverse and electric cities in the world” according to the series logline obtained by Just Jared.



The cast includes Scout The City owner Sai De Silva, model Ubah Hassan, home renovation and design firm owner Erin Dana Lichy, fashion designer Jenna Lyons, influencer Lizzy Savetsky, fashion publicist Jessel Taank, and marketing professional Brynn Whitfield.



The show summary continues: “From fashion and real estate, to philanthropy and social influence, these women have made their mark in NYC and will now share their lives as they juggle careers, family life and jam-packed social calendars in the city that never sleeps.”



Production for RHONY season 14 is set to begin this fall, and the new series is scheduled to premiere in March 2023 on Bravo.



The network announced in March this year that The Real Housewives of New York City would be re-cast for season 14 following season 13 wrapping in 2021. The March announcement also stated that another show, titled RHONY Legacy, would air with former RHONY stars.