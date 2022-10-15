Top Gun: Maverick star Jay Ellis says cast 'would love' to return for sequel

'Top Gun: Maverick' star Jay Ellis is convinced the whole cast is keen to return for a sequel.

The actor played Lt. Reuben 'Payback' Fitch in the action movie which was a huge box office smash earlier this year and became Tom Cruise's first film to pass the $1 billion mark worldwide - and Jay is adamant he has now idea whether a follow-up is in the works.

Speaking at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night (15.10.22), he told PEOPLE.com: "I haven't heard about it [a sequel], so if you know something, tell me. No, I don't think there will be. What do I know? Maybe there will be. Maybe there will."

He went on to insist there's definitely an appetite among castmembers for a second movie, adding: "I mean, we would all love to work together. We'd love to do it again. We'd love to be with Tom [Cruise] again. We'd love to be in the back F18s again. So if we're lucky enough to do it again, I'm sure every single one of us would be there."

Jay's co-star Miles Teller recently opened up about the prospect of a sequel and he claimed the decision is likely to be down to the film's leading man Tom Cruise.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "That [a sequel] would be great, but that’s all up to [Tom Cruise]. It’s all up to Tom. I’ve been having some conversations with him about it. We’ll see."

It came after Miles previously claimed he'd had an idea for a sequel focused on his character Lieutenant Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw, telling Screenrant.com: "I’m trying to get a Top Gun: Rooster ... We’ll see what happens … I’m available.”