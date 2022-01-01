Ezra Miller pleads not guilty to felony burglary

Ezra Miller pleaded not guilty to felony burglary in court in Vermont on Monday.



The Justice League actor, who uses they/them pronouns, was arrested in August for allegedly breaking into a Stamford home in May and stealing three bottles of alcohol while the residents were out.



Appearing remotely at Vermont Superior Court on Monday, the 30-year-old entered a plea of not guilty, according to Deadline.



Superior Court Judge Kerry A. McDonald-Cady then laid out the conditions for their release, including staying away from neighbour Isaac Winokur, whose home Miller entered, and another Vermont resident, Aiden Early.



McDonald-Cady told the Fantastic Beasts star they "can't have any contact with Isaac Winokur or Aiden Early, either by phone, in person, email, text, posting on social media" and "can't abuse or harass them as well".



"We agree to those conditions," said Miller's attorney Lisa Shelkrot, to which the actor added, "I do understand."



The embattled star has been hitting headlines throughout this year as a result of their erratic behaviour.



In June, Miller was accused of grooming a teenager and of housing a mother and her three young children in their Vermont farmhouse. They were also arrested in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and second-degree assault in March and April, with the local police revealing Miller was the subject of 10 calls to the force during their stay in Hilo.



Miller apologised for their behaviour in August and announced that they are undergoing treatment for "complex mental health issues" following a period of "intense crisis".



Despite their personal issues, Miller's standalone superhero movie, The Flash, is still on track to be released in June 2023.