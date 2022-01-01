Ruth Negga and Luke Evans to star in Dan Levy's feature film directorial debut

Ruth Negga and Luke Evans are to star in Dan Levy's feature film directorial debut.



The 'Passing' and 'Beauty and the Beast' stars will be joined by David Bradley, Celia Imrie, Himesh Patel, Arnaud Valois, and Jamael Westman in Netflix film 'Good Grief'.



'Schitt's Creek' star Levy, who will write, direct and star in the romantic-comedy movie, admitted the project has been "bittersweet" and helped him through his own grief.



He said in a statement: "'Good Grief' is a cautionary tale about friendship and loss and all the mess that comes with it when the truth is something you’ve evaded for most of your life.



"It’s funny, it’s bittersweet, it’s a project that has helped me work through my own grief. And I hope it does the same for other people as well."



The film will tell the story of Levy's character Marc Dreyfuss, who tries to avoid the grief of his mother's death with a comfortable marriage.



However, he is later forced to face up to his mum's passing after his husband unexpectedly dies.



In order to do so, Marc joins two of his pals on a Parisian weekend of self-discovery.



Levy - whose father is 'American Pie' actor Eugene Levy - is no stranger to directing on the small screen, after scooping an Emmy for 'Schitt's Creek' episode 'Happy Ending'.



His Not A Real Production Company partner and president Megan Zehmer will also be part of the movie's production, and Stacey Snider, Kate Fenske, and Debra Hayward will also produce the film.