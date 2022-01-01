Harrison Ford joins Marvel Cinematic Universe

Harrison Ford has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).



The 'Indiana Jones' actor will be taking over the role of General Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross in the movie 'Captain America: New World Order'.



Harrison replaces William Hurt in the role following the actor's death at the age of 71 in March.



The 80-year-old star's casting has been rumoured of late and he will join Anthony Mackie in the movie after he assumed the mantle of the superhero in the hit Disney+ series 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'.



Shira Haas, Tim Blake Nelson and Carl Lumbly are also among the ensemble cast for the film, which is scheduled for release in 2024.



General Ross is a top-ranking military official who was first introduced in the Marvel comics in 1962 and he leads the team of anti-heroes known as the Thunderbolts.



'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' creator Malcolm Spellman wrote the script for the superhero movie with the show's staff writer Dalan Musson producing with Marvel chief Kevin Feige.



Harrison had previously claimed that Marvel had "killed" the success of its superhero films by releasing too many of them.



Discussing his return as Indiana Jones in the upcoming fifth film, he said: "I don't really want to give them what they wanna see, I want to give them something they didn't anticipate seeing. The Marvel movies are a spectacular example of a success that worked the other way round - they killed it."



Ford hinted that he wouldn't let the franchise follow the same path as the Marvel blockbusters.



The 'Star Wars' actor said: "We're not going to make another 'Indiana Jones' unless we're in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best."