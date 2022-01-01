Kyle Newman claims Jaime King hasn't paid court-ordered child support

Kyle Newman has claimed that his estranged wife Jaime King hasn't paid her court-ordered child support.



Black Summer star King filed for divorce from the director in May 2020 after more than 12 years of marriage. Since her initial filing, the pair have been locked in a custody battle over their two children Leo Thames, seven, and James Knight, nine.



In April this year, the court ordered King to pay $429 (£380) per month in child support and $1,000 (£885) per month in spousal support to Newman as part of a revised custody agreement.



Newman has now claimed, in new legal documents obtained by TMZ, that King has not paid the court-ordered amounts.



Newman's new complaint also claimed that King refused to comply with a court order to disclose her income and that she took over $500,000 (£443,000) from the pair's joint retirement accounts.



Newman further alleged that the actress listed their family home for sale without his consent. The proceeds from the sale - reportedly $1.5 million (£1.32 million) - are now frozen.



His legal team claimed that he was the primary breadwinner of the family but is now a stay-at-home dad in debt due to the alleged lack of payments.



They also requested that King pay $700,000 (£619,000) in attorney fees and costs from the sale of their home, plus $50,000 (£44,000) in sanctions for defying court orders.