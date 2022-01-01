Meghan, Duchess of Sussex reflects on hopes for daughter Lilibet's future

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has revealed her wish for her daughter Lilibet's future.

During a discussion with Paris Hilton on the Archetypes podcast on Tuesday, the royal examined the stereotypes of the "bimbo" and "dumb blonde" and how the terms have negative connotations and are "incredibly limiting" for women.

Accordingly, Meghan noted that she and her husband Prince Harry have "higher aspirations" for their 16-month-old daughter.

"I'd be curious to hear your thoughts on this idea because when I hear the word bimbo, I have a very negative connotation to it," she said. "I don't see that as an aspirational thing for a woman, I want our daughters to aspire to be slightly higher. I want my Lili to want to be educated and want to be smart and to pride herself on those things."

Elsewhere, Meghan went on to recall how she found her short stint on TV series Deal or No Deal as a young actress to be "fascinating".

Between 2006 and 2007, she worked as a "briefcase girl" on 34 episodes of the U.S. version of the game show, but quit because she didn't feel she was realising her full potential.

"Before the tapings of the show, all the girls, we would line up and there were different stations for having your lashes, put on, or your extensions, put in, or the padding in your bra. We were even given spray-tan vouchers each week because there was a very cookie-cutter idea of precisely what we should look like. It was solely about beauty and not necessarily about brains," the 41-year-old recounted. "I ended up quitting the show. Like I said, I was thankful for the job but not for how it made me feel, which was not smart. And by the way, I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn't the focus of why we were there and I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach, knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage.

"I didn't like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance - and that's how it felt for me at the time being reduced to this specific archetype."