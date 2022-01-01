Patti LuPone quits Broadway actors' union

Patti LuPone has announced her resignation from the union that represents Broadway actors.

The star of the Company revival took to Twitter on Monday to share that she is leaving the Actors' Equity Association, which advocates for Broadway performers.

"Quite a week on Broadway, seeing my name being bandied about. Gave up my Equity card; no longer part of that circus. Figure it out," she wrote.

Editors at The New York Post report that the move would prevent LuPone from performing in most Broadway productions.

However, one-woman shows, cabarets, and non-United States productions are still on the cards without a membership to the association.

And in a statement to the outlet, the actress elaborated on why she turned in her union card.

"When the run of the Company ended this past July, I knew I wouldn't be onstage for a very long time," the 73-year-old noted. "And at that point, I made the decision to resign from Equity."