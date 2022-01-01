Daniel Craig presented with same honour as James Bond

Daniel Craig has been bestowed with the same honour as his iconic character James Bond.



On Tuesday, the British star was awarded the Order of St Michael and St George by Princess Anne in recognition of his contribution to film and theatre during an investiture ceremony staged at Windsor Castle in England.



A representative of the royal family posted an image of Craig receiving the medal on Instagram.



In the accompanying caption, they wrote, "We've been expecting you..." - referencing a famous line from the Bond movies.



"The Princess Royal presents Daniel Craig with The Order of St Michael and St George - the same honour held by his character James Bond - in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film and theatre," the spokesperson continued.



Craig, 54, has not yet commented on the award.



The actor rose to international fame following his first appearance as Bond in 2006's Casino Royale, and his fifth and final outing as 007, titled No Time To Die, was released last year.



In Ian Fleming's spy novels, Bond was decorated with the Order of St Michael and St George in 1953, as was mentioned in From Russia, with Love and On Her Majesty's Secret Service.