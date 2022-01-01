Paris Hilton recalls using 'high voice' as defence mechanism

Paris Hilton has recalled how she used to use a "high voice" as a defence mechanism as a young celebrity.



During a conversation for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes podcast, released on Tuesday, the reality TV star discussed how she has long been associated with the stereotypes of the "bimbo" and "dumb blonde" and how the terms have negative connotations.



Reflecting on how she built up a persona for herself when she was a young socialite, Paris pointed to how she masked her naturally low voice for many years as part of the "Barbie doll" character she created with the production team on the 2000s TV series The Simple Life.



"When you're on TV, it's not the same. My voice...everything just changes. I have naturally a very low voice. But then on the show, it gets very high... It was a reaction to having a mask to protect myself," she shared. "So, it could be like they're not talking about me, they're talking about this character that I created. It kind of helped the pain of the media just constantly being mean and very vicious and cruel to me for so long. That character shielded me from ever really having to feel anything."



Paris went on to note that she used to feel pressured to keep up the persona in order to land TV and brand deals.



However, in recent years, she was ready to make a shift and display her authentic self as an entrepreneur and advocate.



"It was definitely a huge part of my brand and everything that I was doing. But deep down, I always knew there was so much more to me. And now, people are finally seeing that other side and all of my advocacy work. I love being underestimated. What I always like to say is, 'I'm not a dumb blonde, I'm just very good at pretending to be one,'" the 41-year-old added.