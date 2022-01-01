Olivia Wilde jokes about Don't Worry Darling press tour during Women in Hollywood speech

Olivia Wilde joked about begging to be "placed into a medically induced coma" during her Don't Worry Darling press tour at ELLE's Women in Hollywood event on Monday.

The filmmaker's latest movie was overshadowed by various dramas before its September release, with the headlines speculating if she was feuding with her lead actress Florence Pugh, whether her leading man Harry Styles spat on Chris Pine during the Venice Film Festival, and if she fired Shia LaBeouf from the movie or he quit.

During her speech at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, honouree Olivia thanked her fellow women in Hollywood for helping her stay motivated during stressful times.

"I feel energised by you all, and I feel motivated to keep fighting through the hellfire," she said. "In some ways, the challenges are all a part of it, right? Real badges of honour, par for the course. Let's face it: You are not a woman in Hollywood until you've begged to be placed into a medically induced coma until your press tour is finished. Until then, you are just a woman residing in or around the Hollywood area."

The 38-year-old also joked that she would not have gone into showbusiness if she "knew Twitter would be invented" and noted that it's not always easy to keep going with her career, even though she has "undeniably the greatest job on the planet".

"Let's face it, it's not always easy to keep going. In fact, sometimes it's tempting to excuse ourselves from the burning hellfire of the misogyny that defines this business and say, 'Good night, good luck, I'd rather eat glass for a living,'" she said. "But we won't let each other give up."

Olivia revealed that several times in recent weeks she has received encouragement from other women in Hollywood.

"It often takes the form of a tight grip of your shoulders and an intense stare into your eyes and a defiant 'Do not let them f**k with you.' And it's always really tempting to reply, 'Well, if I didn't know things were bad before, I do now.' Just kidding; it's always very much appreciated," she added.