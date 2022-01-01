Odette and Dave Annable welcome second baby

Odette Annable and Dave Annable welcomed their second baby on 13 October.

Cloverfield star Odette, 37, announced the birth of her baby girl on Monday, sharing that she and husband Dave, 43, have named her Andersen “Andi” Lee Annable.

Captioning a photo of herself holding the baby while sitting up in bed, Odette wrote on Instagram: “Please give a warm welcome to the little lady that has completed our family and stolen all of our hearts. Andersen Lee Annable, but we call her Andi.

“You came into this world last Thursday October 13th, fast and furious in about 2 hours door to door. Birth story is for another day. Phew. For now, we will keep drowning in your sweetness and soaking up every bit of this beautiful time in our lives. If you were wondering, yes, Charlie is obsessed and yes, she thinks she is only HER baby.”

Odette concluded the post: “Love you all.”

Dave and Odette, who briefly split in 2019, first became parents in 2015 to now-seven-year-old daughter Charlie. Odette suffered three pregnancy losses before announcing in May this year that she was pregnant again with Andi.

Brothers & Sisters star Dave also shared hospital photos after Andi was born, captioning his post: “Odette and I, but mostly Charlie are thrilled to welcome Andersen Lee Annable ‘Andi’. Mom and baby are doing great.”