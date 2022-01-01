Laurence Fishburne: Matrix 4 wasn't as good as I hoped or as bad as I thought it would be

Laurence Fishburne says 'The Matrix Resurrections' "wasn't as good as he hoped" it would be, but also not "as bad" as he thought it might be.

The 61-year-old actor played Morpheus in the first three films in the franchise, 'The Matrix', 'The Matrix Reloaded', and 'The Matrix Revolutions' between 1999 and 2003, but he was replaced by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II for the 2021 film.

He said: "It wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be. And it wasn’t as good as I hoped it would be."

However, Fishburne thought Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, who reprised their respective roles as Neo and Trinity for the fourth film, "really did their thing" in the movie.

He said: "But I thought Carrie-Anne and Keanu really did their thing. Yeah, that’s what I thought."

Despite being replaced for the motion picture, Fishburne doesn't feel he missed out on the film.

Asked if he felt he had missed out on being a part of the franchise's return, he told Variety: "No, not really."

In 2020, Fishburne confirmed he had not been "invited" to appear in the latest 'Matrix' movie.

He said: "I have not been invited. Maybe that will make me write another play. I wish them well. I hope it's great."

Laurence also opened up about his role in the original movie.

Speaking about his part in 'The Matrix', he added: "It is probably the role that I'll be best remembered for, which is great; it's not the only thing I'll be remembered for, which is better.

"What I get with him is I've got Darth Vader in this hand, and I've got Obi-Wan in that hand. I've got Bruce Lee, I've got Muhammad Ali shuffled in there, and I've got kung fu."