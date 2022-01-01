Nicolas Cage starring in Sand and Stones

Nicolas Cage is to star in 'Sand and Stones'.

The 58-year-old actor has been cast in the survival-action thriller that is being directed by Ben Brewer.

Michael Nilon has written the script for the film and production is set to begin next month in Dublin.

'Sand and Stones' takes place in a world where society has collapsed and the world's population has plummeted. Cage stars as a man who has been able to survive on a remote farmhouse with his teenage sons.

However, after the sun sets every night, "ferocious creatures" begin to hunt and kill any living being that crosses their path. The family find themselves battling for survival after one of the sons mistakenly opens them up for attack.

Brewer and Cage previously worked together on the 2016 film 'The Trust' and the filmmaker also served as the lead visual effects artist on the critically acclaimed movie as 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

The film will be produced by Cage's banner Saturn Films and Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier for Highland Film Group.

Fraser said: "We are absolutely thrilled to be working with Nicolas, a superb actor whose worldwide influence and legendary charm is second to none.'Sand and Stones' is an exciting action film, with a high-energy storyline brilliantly written by Mike. The film is packed with global appeal."

Perrier added: "Ben is the perfect director to bring this electrifying story and apocalyptic script to life!

"As the Lead Visual Effects Artist on 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', Ben showed us his utterly unique imagination and we cannot wait to experience his vision.

"Our first project with Ben Brewer was 'The Trust' and we are looking forward to working again with this talented filmmaker."