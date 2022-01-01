Meghan, Duchess of Sussex rules out return to acting

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has no desire to return to acting.

The royal played Rachel Zane on the TV legal drama Suits for seven years but retired following her engagement to Prince Harry in November 2017.

When asked whether she would consider venturing into acting again as part of an interview for Variety, Meghan insisted she is "done" with that part of her life.

"No. I'm done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not," she declared.

Meghan and Harry have pursued a variety of projects since they stepped down as senior members of the British royal family in early 2020.

These include The Bench picture book and the Archetypes podcast, in which the duchess interviews influential women and challenges stereotypes.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Meghan revealed that she and Harry will be supportive if their children Archie, three, and 16-month-old Lilibet decide to pursue a career in the arts.

"I would say, 'Great!' When you become a parent, you genuinely want your kids to find the things that bring them complete joy," the 41-year-old continued. "They're our kids, obviously, and they're part of a legacy and a tradition and a family that will have other expectations. But I want them to be able to carve out their own path. If it's the entertainment industry, great. And also, good luck."