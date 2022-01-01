Julia Roberts wants to star in a superhero movie

Julia Roberts has confirmed that she would like to star in a superhero movie.

While speaking to Variety at the Los Angeles premiere of their new film Ticket To Paradise, Hollywood stars Julia and George Clooney were asked whether they would star in a superhero flick.

Julia, 54, responded, “Wouldn’t it be awesome?”

George added, “We should do one - you and me!”

However, the actress ruled out wearing a cape in any superhero projects.

“Maybe an apron,” she suggested. “Is there a superhero apron?”

George already has experience donning a cape - in 1997’s Batman & Robin - but the 61-year-old revealed his five-year-old son Alexander isn't impressed with the achievement, even though Batman is Alexander’s favourite superhero.

“I said, ‘You know I was Batman?’” George told the outlet. “And he was like, ‘Not anymore.’”