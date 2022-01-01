NEWS Patti LuPone insists she isn't quitting Broadway Newsdesk Share with :





The Company revival star announced on Monday that she had resigned from the performers' union known as the Actors' Equity Association.



But at The School for Good and Evil premiere on Tuesday, Patti insisted that she isn't retiring from the stage anytime soon.



"I just gave up my equity card, but that doesn't mean that I can't perform on stage... It's 50 years that I've been a member of Actors' Equity, and I think I need a break from the stage," she told Variety.



Patti went on to explain that she wouldn't be able to take on leading roles due to departing the union but there are provisions that allow her to still make guest appearances in Broadway productions.



"Broadway has also changed considerably," the 73-year-old lamented when asked why she handed back her equity card. "I think we've spent - not we, but whoever's in charge of, whatever - has actively dumbed down the audience. And so, the attention span of the majority of the audience, I think, is much less than it was in the past, and I don't think plays are going to have long lives on Broadway."



She concluded, "I feel as though it's turning into Disneyland, a circus and Las Vegas."