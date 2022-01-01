Khloé Kardashian has a manicure-related clause in her will

Khloé Kardashian has a very specific manicure-related clause in her will.



During the latest episode of The Kardashians, the reality TV star visited her mother Kris Jenner after she underwent hip replacement surgery.



Amid the discussion, Kris revealed that her other daughter Kim requested the surgeon keep some of the bone "so she could make jewellery out of it".



"It's creepy," sighed Khloé, before reminding her mum of a request she once made to her children. "Remember when you wanted your ashes, you wanted to be cremated and your ashes be made into necklaces for us?"



Kris responded: "That's a great idea!"



In a separate confessional, Khloé divulged that she has her own requests for her children should she ever fall seriously ill.



"My family and I, we talk about wills, death, we tell each other what our wishes would be if something terrible were to happen," the 38-year-old explained. "If I'm in a coma, I'm still getting my nails done once a week. And that's in my will because people are going to visit me."



Khloé shares two children with ex-partner Tristan Thompson.