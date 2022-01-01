Netflix adds 'fictional' disclaimer alongside The Crown's new trailer following backlash

Netflix officials have added a disclaimer alongside The Crown's season five trailer to assert that it is a "fictional dramatisation" following backlash.



Earlier this week, Dame Judi Dench wrote an open letter to The Times in which she called for a disclaimer to be added to the drama - which depicts the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II - to remind viewers the show is fictional, particularly as the royal family are still mourning the death of the monarch in September.



And it appears her public plea was effective as the season five trailer is now accompanied by a disclaimer on Netflix's official YouTube account.



"Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign," the disclaimer reads in the video's description.



Addressing the update, a Netflix spokesperson told Variety, "The Crown has always been presented as a drama based on historical events. Series five is a fictional dramatization, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors during a significant decade for the Royal Family - one that has already been scrutinised and well documented by journalists, biographers and historians."



The upcoming season five, which will be released on 9 November, focuses on the 1990s and depicts Prince Charles (now King Charles III)'s affair with his now-wife Camilla, Queen Consort while he was married to Diana, Princess of Wales.



"The time has come for Netflix to reconsider (the disclaimer) - for the sake of a family and a nation so recently bereaved, as a mark of respect to a sovereign who served her people so dutifully for 70 years, and to preserve its reputation in the eyes of its British subscribers," Dench said in her open letter.



Queen Elizabeth II will be portrayed by Imelda Staunton in season five alongside Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki as Charles and Diana.