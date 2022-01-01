Kurt Johnstad to pen script for Jake Gyllenhaal's Prophet

Kurt Johnstad is set to pen the script for Jake Gyllenhaal's new movie 'Prophet'.

The action writer has signed up to Studio 8’s adaption of the comic series by Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld, which will star Gyllenhaal with 'Extraction' filmmaker Sam Hargrave set to direct.

Johnstad is best known for writing '300', the adaptation of the Frank Miller comic series, along with Charlize Theron’s Atomic Blonde and the upcoming 'Rebel Moon' with '300' director Zack Snyder.

'Prophet' is based on the character of John Prophet, a man who gains superhuman strength after being subjected to scientific experiments by the Germans during World War II.

After being trapped underground for 20 years, he reemerges in 1965 to a changed world, with a daughter who resents him.

Marc Guggenheim wrote the original script.

Meanwhile, Jake, 41, is also in talks to star in a 'Road House' remake.

The actor is set to team up with director Doug Liman in a new take on the 1989 action film.

The original flick starred the late Patrick Swayze as James Dalton, a bouncer hired to clean up The Double Deuce – one of the rowdiest and loudest bars in Missouri. Dalton is then put to the test when he has to protect the town from the corrupt businessman Brad Wesley (Ben Gazzara).

'Road House' had a modest box office response but has since gained cult status.

It is unknown whether the new film will be a straight remake or a modern take on the material.