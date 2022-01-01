Sydney Sweeney didn't allow herself to quit acting during early career

Sydney Sweeney refused to listen to people back home who made her feel she wasn't going to make it during the early days of her career.

The 25-year-old has been working in the acting business for 13 years but only gained notice of late thanks to roles in TV shows such as Euphoria, The White Lotus, and The Handmaid's Tale.

In an interview with ELLE magazine, Sydney admitted that she never considered giving up during those early years because she was determined to defy the expectations of the people back home in Spokane, Washington

"In high school, whenever I'd go home (between filming), I would feel so insecure and judged," she shared. "People would be like, 'So have you done anything? When are you gonna get a real job?' Or 'When are you just gonna come home and get married and have a real life?' And I knew that if I ever gave up on my dream, I wouldn't be able to live with myself. I wasn't going to allow myself to quit, and allow people to tell me that I'm not good enough or I wasn't going to make it. I was just going to keep working as hard as I possibly could to achieve my dreams."

Sydney's hard work paid off and she was nominated for two Emmy Awards this year for Euphoria and The White Lotus.

The actress said the recognition was "really meaningful" because she had made it through "more than 10 years of work and a lot of sacrifices and people telling me no".

She hopes she had made her parents proud because "they gave up a lot of their lives and themselves to be able to help me pursue my dreams".