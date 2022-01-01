Mandy Moore welcomes second child

Mandy Moore has given birth to her second child.



The This Is Us actress and her husband Taylor Goldsmith announced in June that they were expecting another baby, a sibling for their 20-month-old son August.



On Saturday, Mandy took to Instagram to share that she had recently welcomed a little boy named Oscar.



"Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents)," she wrote alongside a sweet black-and-white snap of her cradling the newborn. "Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!"



Following the happy news, a number of Mandy's celebrity friends offered her congratulatory messages.



"Ozzie in the house! Congratulations over and over!" wrote her This Is Us co-star Chrissy Metz, while Sophia Bush commented, "Welcome to the world sweet boy! Sending you all of the love!"



And Rachel Bilson added: "Congratulations beautiful love! To you and your precious family!!!!!"



Mandy and Dawes frontman Taylor wed in 2018.