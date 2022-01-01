George Clooney recalls 'disastrous' proposal to wife Amal

George Clooney has recalled his "disastrous" proposal to now-wife Amal Clooney.

During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, host Drew asked the Ticket to Paradise actor how he popped the question to the human rights lawyer in 2014.

"It was a disaster. I planned it out. I'm not stupid," he recounted. "I planned the whole thing out. I've got, like, I've got a playlist with my Aunt Rosemary (Clooney) singing. And I'm going to get down and I'm gonna give her the ring right at the song, Why Shouldn't I? It's a great song. So, I've got it all planned out."

George went on to describe how he then asked Amal to relight a candle on the table.

"We've been having dinner and the song starts and I go, 'You know, I think there's a lighter to relight the candle - which I blew out - relight the candle. I think there's a lighter in that little box behind you,'" he continued. "She looks at it, and she's like, 'There's a ring in there,' like somebody left a ring there three years ago, you know?"

By this stage, George was down on one knee and waiting for Amal to click on to what was happening.

"(I said), 'Listen, I'd really like to marry you, but I also am not young and I've been on my knee now and I could, like, lose a hip, you know?'" the star laughed.

Amal eventually accepted the proposal, with the pair tying the knot in September 2014.

Elsewhere in the conversation, George revealed that he experienced one of the biggest shocks of his life when they discovered Amal was pregnant with fraternal twins.

"That wasn't part of the plan I will say," he laughed. "I was like, 'Are you kidding me?' Now, it's the greatest thing in the world. I was terrified then...Well, I was 56 years old and that just sounded terrifying to me."

George, 61, and Amal welcomed son Alexander and daughter Ella in 2017.