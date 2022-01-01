Lydia Hearst tried to keep everyone "safe" on the set of 'Slayers.'

The 38-year-old actress stars as Liz in the new horror -which sees a group of fictional online celebrities targeted by vampires at a billionaire's mansion - and admitted she wanted everyone to feel "comfortable" during the shoot.

She said: " it was just sort of making sure we made it to location, everyone stays safe and was comfortable and confident, and that was what was really nice that we were all in it together, and we all managed to get to the location in Arizona, we were safe, and we made through the production. We got to work with local teams that were there with the special effects, and it was a good experience. I think we just got incredibly lucky!"

The former model went on to add that she had committed to the project before COVID-19 hit and that the cast - which also includes the likes of Abigail Breslin and Kara Hayward - was able to "bond" because the movie was shot at the "height" of the pandemic.

She told ScreenRant: "I signed before the pandemic, and then we actually started filming at the height of the pandemic. So, in a weird way, I think it actually bonded all of us together, because we were really just in it together, we were quarantined together in New Mexico and were just on for this wild and crazy ride making this movie. So, it was a lot of fun and great working with such an incredible and fantastically talented ensemble cast, and it really just brought new life to the production and this film, and we just had fun."

'Slayers' is out in cinemas and available to stream now.