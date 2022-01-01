Maisie Williams admits Game of Thrones 'definitely fell off at the end'

Maisie Williams has admitted her TV show Game of Thrones "definitely fell off at the end".



The actress, who played Arya Stark in the show during its entire run between 2011 and 2019, revealed during a conversation with her brother James on his Twitch channel that she had recently rewatched the series.



When asked what she thought about it, Maisie replied, "It definitely fell off at the end (laughs). But it started really strong. I was heartbroken when (Arya's father) Ned died (in season one), and I knew it was coming. For the first time, I could really feel the story."



The final season of Game of Thrones was widely criticised by fans, and the 25-year-old actress explained that she couldn't see it from an outside perspective at the time. Although she can now see where the critics were coming from, she is still proud of the show as a whole.



"Honestly, it kinda popped off," she said. "And I for the longest time... I was so like... I could never see it from the outside so I could never like say that and understand it, you know? And it feels good to be proud of it, that was ten years of my life. It feels nice."



James also revealed that Maisie sometimes left her scripts lying around the family home but he always resisted the urge to read them.