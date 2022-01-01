Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack lead tributes to 'unique talent' Leslie Jordan

Will & Grace actors Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack have led tributes to their late co-star Leslie Jordan.

The actor/comedian died after a car crash in Hollywood on Monday morning. He was 67.

Following the sad news, Sean took to social media to honour Jordan, who played Beverley Leslie in the TV series.

"My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him," he wrote. "There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. Leslie, you will be missed, my dear friend."

In addition, Eric shared that he was "crushed" by the sudden loss of Jordan.

"Crushed to learn about the loss of @thelesliejordan, the funniest and flirtiest southern gent I've ever known," the actor posted. "The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about 30 years too soon. You were loved sweet man."

Elsewhere, Lynda Carter described Jordan as a "beautiful soul" and George Takei noted that he will miss the comedy star's "mirth and inimitable spirit".

And Michelle Pfeiffer remembered Jordan as a "light for so many".

"Generously gifting the world with his love and humor, especially during this lockdown; one of our bleakest and loneliest times," she added. "He lived every day to bring joy to everyone he came in contact with. Such a talent. Such an extraordinary human being. Such a loss. Rest well my friend."