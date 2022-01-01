Debra Messing and Megan Mullally pay tribute to Leslie Jordan

Debra Messing and Megan Mullally have paid tribute to their Will & Grace co-star Leslie Jordan following his death.



The actor, who played Beverley Leslie in the TV sitcom, passed away on Monday at the age of 67, prompting his co-stars to react on social media.



Messing told her Instagram followers on Monday night that she wasn't able to fully articulate her feelings about his death.



"How can this be? Oh dear dear Leslie, the whole world has dimmed," she wrote. "The joy & delight you have brought into my life has been a beautiful gift. I wish I had the words.... Fly with the angels, friend. And sing, sing, sing."



Meanwhile, Mullally, who portrayed Beverley's frenemy Karen in the show, admitted her "heart is breaking" over Jordan's death.



"I really can't believe it. leslie jordan was, hands down, one of the greats," she continued. "People use that expression a lot, and i'm not sure it's always applicable. there aren't that many people who are truly great at anything. but leslie was flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy. his timing, his delivery, all apparently effortless. you can't get any better than that."



Mullally explained that the last time she saw Jordan she interviewed him about his memoir, How Y'all Doing?: Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived, at the National Book Festival in Washington D.C. in September.



"I'm so so glad that i got to spend some time with leslie that day before and after the event, just us, catching up," she shared. "I felt such a deep affection for him that day; he was so warm and present and darling. as we were leaving, i got a couple more big hugs and told him i loved him, as usual. so glad! what a gift!



"And so. love you, leslie. miss you already. and one thing i know for sure... there will never ever be another you."