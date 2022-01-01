Aida Turturro compares Ryan Eggold to James Gandolfini

Aida Turturro has compared Ryan Eggold to the late James Gandolfini.



While speaking to The New York Post on Monday, The Sopranos actress discussed guest-starring on this week’s episode of hospital drama New Amsterdam alongside series star Ryan.



During the interview, Aida compared the actor to her former co-star James, who died at the age of 51 in 2013.



“Jimmy was loving and Ryan is like that,” Aida gushed. “I can’t say enough nice things about him (Ryan) as a person as an actor… He’s very open and makes everyone, from A to Z, feel at home.”



The actress also recalled working on the HBO crime-drama series and shared her grief at James’s sudden death.



“Working on The Sopranos was like falling in love and having that great memory,” she told The Post. “I miss my Jimmy, my James. I talk to him, though. I talk to him all the time. I do. James and I have a whole relationship going on.



“I knew him from 1992 and we used to fight back then, not really fight, but we were like husband and wife. I fell in love with him the first time we met; I felt like we were kindred spirits. I was like, ‘Listen, you’re not the boss of me, mister!’ and I used to drive him crazy.”