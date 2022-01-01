Marlon Wayans will defend White Chicks against cancel culture

Marlon Wayans will walk "a thousand miles" to defend 'White Chicks' from cancel culture.

The 50-year-old actor starred with his brother Shawn Wayans in the 2004 comedy movie that followed a pair of FBI agents who go undercover as white women to foil a kidnapping plot.

The white face premise of the movie is now viewed as inappropriate by some but Marlon has attacked the concept of cancel culture in comedy.

He told Buzzfeed: "I don't know what planet we're on, where you think people don't need laughter, and that people need to be censored and cancelled. If a joke is gonna get me cancelled, thank you for doing me that favour."

The 'Scary Movie' star continued: "It's sad the society is in this place where we can't laugh anymore. I ain't listening to this damn generation. I ain't listening to these folks: These scared-a** people, these scared executives.

"Y'all do what you want to do? Great. I'm still gonna tell my jokes the way I tell them. And if you want to make some money, jump on board. And if not, then I'll find a way to do it myself.

"I know my audience. My audience comes to my shows every weekend and they leave feeling great and laughing. One thing about the Wayans, we've always told the worst joke the best way."

Marlon previously suggested that it was "white chicks" who found the film funny.

He said in 2020: "That's how you know it's a good movie. For us, I think a good joke in comedy is when the people you make fun of laugh the loudest.

"And what is beautiful is that we're equal-opportunity offenders. It was a great exploration of gender, of race, of pop culture, and done with kid gloves so everybody could laugh. And I think that's what makes it a cult classic to this day."