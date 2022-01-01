Billie Lourd praises George Clooney's 'otherworldly' beer pong skills

Billie Lourd was impressed by George Clooney's beer pong skills on the set of Ticket to Paradise.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday, the American Horror Story actress recalled how she was dazzled by the Hollywood icon's skills while they were filming a pivotal party scene for the new romantic comedy alongside fellow stars Julia Roberts and Kaitlyn Dever.

"It's truly otherworldly. It was amazing. He was really sweating. There was no choreography, they really threw their souls into it in the most beautiful way," she smiled. "It was a masterclass in beer pong. I suck at beer pong. I thought I was good until I played with George Clooney."

Billie then went on to share how George even looks handsome when he's worked up a sweat.

"He sweats beautifully. He sweats stunningly. And (when you) see it and (you're like), 'Wow this makes so much sense and looks so beautiful,'" the 30-year-old laughed.

Ticket to Paradise is now showing in cinemas.