Top Gun: Maverick and Abbott Elementary lead 2022 People’s Choice Awards

Top Gun: Maverick and Abbott Elementary are set to dominate the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.
Officials from NBC and E! announced the nominees for the upcoming ceremony on Wednesday, with the Tom Cruise action flick landing nods for Best Action Movie and Best Male Movie Star.
In the TV categories, Abbott Elementary is up for Best Show and Best Comedy Show, while creator/actress Quinta Brunson was nominated for Best Female TV Star.
A diverse array of stars featured in the music categories, with the likes of Drake, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Camila Cabello, Lizzo, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, and Nicki Minaj all in competition for the key prizes.
The 2022 People’s Choice Awards will be staged at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on 6 December. Kenan Thompson will serve as host for the second consecutive year.
“I’m beyond excited to host the People’s Choice Awards again this year and celebrate the incredible talent and fans that this show unites,” he gushed. “I’m so grateful to be nominated - shoutout to the fans and congrats to all the nominees. Get ready for round two!!”
The full list of nominees is as follows;
The Movie of 2022:
Bullet Train
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Elvis
Jurassic World Dominion
Nope
The Batman
Thor: Love and Thunder
Top Gun: Maverick
The Comedy Movie of 2022:
Fire Island
Hustle
Hocus Pocus 2
Marry Me
Senior Year
The Adam Project
The Lost City
Ticket To Paradise
The Action Movie of 2022:
Black Adam
Bullet Train
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Jurassic World Dominion
The Batman
The Woman King
Thor: Love and Thunder
Top Gun: Maverick
The Drama Movie of 2022:
Nope
Death on the Nile
Don't Worry Darling
Elvis
Halloween Ends
Luckiest Girl Alive
Scream
Where the Crawdads Sing
The Male Movie Star of 2022:
Brad Pitt, Bullet Train
Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion
Daniel Kaluuya, Nope
Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam
Miles Teller, Top Gun: Maverick
Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
The Female Movie Star of 2022:
Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile
Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project
Jennifer Lopez, Marry Me
Joey King, Bullet Train
Keke Palmer, Nope
Queen Latifah, Hustle
Viola Davis, The Woman King
The Drama Movie Star of 2022:
Austin Butler, Elvis
Daniel Kaluuya, Nope
Florence Pugh, Don't Worry Darling
Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile
Harry Styles, Don't Worry Darling
Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Ends
Keke Palmer, Nope
Mila Kunis, Luckiest Girl Alive
The Comedy Movie Star of 2022:
Adam Sandler, Hustle
Channing Tatum, The Lost City
Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project
Jennifer Lopez, Marry Me
Julia Roberts, Ticket To Paradise
Queen Latifah, Hustle
Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project
Sandra Bullock, The Lost City
The Action Movie Star of 2022:
Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion
Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam
Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Joey King, Bullet Train
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Zöe Kravitz, The Batman
The Show of 2022:
Abbott Elementary
Better Call Saul
Grey's Anatomy
House of the Dragon
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Saturday Night Live
Stranger Things
This Is Us
The Drama Show of 2022:
Better Call Saul
Cobra Kai
Euphoria
Grey's Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Ozark
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
The Comedy Show of 2022:
Abbott Elementary
Black-ish
Only Murders in the Building
Never Have I Ever
Saturday Night Live
The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
Young Rock
Young Sheldon
The Reality Show of 2022:
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days
Below Deck Sailing Yacht
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
The Kardashians
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Selling Sunset
The Competition Show of 2022:
America's Got Talent
American Idol
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Bachelorette
The Masked Singer
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
The Voice
The Male TV Star of 2022:
Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
Ewan McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi
Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
The Female TV Star of 2022:
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the
Window
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
The Drama TV Star of 2022:
Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Zendaya, Euphoria
The Comedy TV Star of 2022:
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the
Window
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-Ish
The Daytime Talk Show of 2022:
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Good Morning America
Live With Kelly and Ryan
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Jennifer Hudson Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The View
Today With Hoda and Jenna
The Nighttime Talk Show of 2022:
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
The Competition Contestant of 2022:
Charli D'Amelio, Dancing With the Stars
Chris Constantino/Bosco, RuPaul's Drag Race
Gabby Windey, The Bachelorette
Mayyas, America's Got Talent
Noah Thompson, American Idol
Selma Blair, Dancing With the Stars
Teyana Taylor, The Masked Singer
Willow Patterson/Willow Pill, RuPaul's Drag Race
The Reality Star of 2022:
Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset
Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kenya Moore, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians
Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians
Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
The Bingeworthy Show of 2022:
Bridgerton
Bel-Air
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Inventing Anna
Severance
The Bear
The Boys
The Thing About Pam
The Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2022:
House of The Dragon
La Brea
Moon Knight
Obi-Wan Kenobi
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Stranger Things
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
The Umbrella Academy
The Male Artist of 2022:
Bad Bunny
Charlie Puth
Drake
Harry Styles
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Luke Combs
The Weeknd
The Female Artist of 2022:
Beyoncé
Camila Cabello
Doja Cat
Lady Gaga
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Taylor Swift
The Group of 2022:
BTS
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Maneskin
OneRepublic
Panic! At The Disco
The Song of 2022:
"About Damn Time," Lizzo
"As It Was," Harry Styles
"Break My Soul," Beyoncé
"First Class," Jack Harlow
"Hold My Hand," Lady Gaga
"Me Porto Bonito," Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
"Super Freaky Girl," Nicki Minaj
"Wait For U," Future Featuring Drake & Tems
The Album of 2022:
Dawn FM, The Weeknd
Growin' Up, Luke Combs
Harry's House, Harry Styles
Midnights, Taylor Swift
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
Renaissance, Beyoncé
Special, Lizzo
Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
The Country Artist of 2022:
Carrie Underwood
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Combs
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Morgan Wallen
Thomas Rhett
The Latin Artist of 2022:
Anitta
Bad Bunny
Becky G
Shakira
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Sebastián Yatra
The New Artist of 2022:
Chlöe
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
Latto
Lauren Spencer-Smith
Muni Long
Saucy Santana
Steve Lacy
The Music Video of 2022:
"Anti-Hero," Taylor Swift
"As It Was," Harry Styles
"Left And Right" (feat. Jung Kook of BTS), Charlie Puth
"Let Somebody Go," Coldplay X Selena Gomez
"Oh My God," Adele
"Pink Venom," BLACKPINK
"PROVENZA," KAROL G
"Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)," BTS
The Collaboration Song of 2022:
"Left And Right," Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook
"Bam Bam," Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
"Do We Have A Problem?" Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby
"Freaky Deaky," Tyga X Doja Cat
"Hold Me Closer," Elton John & Britney Spears
"Jimmy Cooks," Drake Featuring 21 Savage
"Party," Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro
"Sweetest Pie," Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa
The Social Celebrity of 2022:
Bad Bunny
Charlie Puth
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Reese Witherspoon
Selena Gomez
Snoop Dogg
The Social Star of 2022:
Addison Rae
Bella Poarch
Brent Rivera
Charli D'Amelio
Khaby Lame
Mikayla Jane Nogueira
MrBeast
Noah Beck