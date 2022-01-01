Sean Penn to receive Television Academy's Bob Hope Humanitarian Award

Sean Penn will be honoured with the Television Academy’s Bob Hope Humanitarian Award.



The Television Academy announced on Tuesday via Deadline that the double Oscar winner will receive the prestigious prize on 16 November.



The academy will honour Sean with the award at a ceremony inducting him and five other new members into its Hall Of Fame.



The other Hall Of Fame inductees include Fame actress Debbie Allen, documentary filmmaker Ken Burns, former Warner Bros. chairman Bob Daly, BET founder Robert L. Johnson, West Side Story actress Rita Moreno, and cinematographer Donald A. Morgan.



“These legendary performers, creators, craftspeople and television executives are luminaries in our industry. Their work has influenced and immeasurably elevated the current television landscape and culture,” Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma said of the inductees in a statement. “We are proud to induct these trailblazers into the Hall Of Fame and honoured to celebrate their extraordinary contributions to our industry.”



Co-chair of the academy’s Humanitarian Award Selection Committee, Kim Coleman, explained why Sean was chosen for the Bob Hope Award: “Sean’s activism and immense humanitarian efforts have had a profound impact on the global community, and he has effectively used his platform to motivate change.”



Co-chair Michael Spiller added: “Sean is responsible for getting help to people who need it the most. From Haiti to Ukraine to Los Angeles, he is an inspiration to us all.”



The November induction ceremony will take place at the academy’s Saban Media Center in North Hollywood.