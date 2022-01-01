Matthew Perry claims Cameron Diaz hit him in the face during a date

Matthew Perry has revealed in his upcoming memoir that a stoned Cameron Diaz once hit him in the face during a date.



In an extract from the Friends star’s new memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing obtained by Page Six, the 53-year-old recalled a date with the Sex Tape actress that went awry.



Matthew shared that mutual friends set him and Cameron, 50, up in 2007, shortly after Cameron and Justin Timberlake broke up.



The pair attended a dinner party together, where Cameron got “immediately stoned” and it became clear she “wasn’t interested in (him) at all”, according to the actor’s account. At the dinner party, the pair and their friends began playing board games.



Matthew recounted that during a round of Pictionary, he said “something witty” to the actress, to which she responded by “accidentally” hitting him in the face.



“Are you f**king kidding me?” Matthew recalled reacting to the blow.



Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing is set to hit shelves on 28 October.